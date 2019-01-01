Hilaria Baldwin thanks fans for support after miscarriage fears

Hilaria Baldwin thanked her fans and followers for their support after she shared her miscarriage fears.

On Thursday (04Apr19), the 35-year-old, who shares four young children with husband Alec Baldwin, revealed in a heartbreaking post that she was "most likely suffering a miscarriage" and wanted to be open about her struggle in an attempt to help remove the stigma surrounding losing a baby.

One day later, she took to Instagram again to thank those who had sent her messages of support, and shared their own stories of miscarriage.

"I want to assure you that I know I will be ok," Hilaria wrote, alongside a photo of her with her four young children with the 30 Rock star – Carmen, five, Rafael, three, two-year-old Leonardo, and Romeo, 10 months.

"I have perspective to understand sadness and loss in the grand scheme of things. Emotionally I am processing it all... being able to be open with you has been extremely healing. I was very nervous to share, and am so relieved that it was received with such love. I am grateful that you listened and I’m grateful that I have these tiny partners to go through this with," she wrote in the heartfelt post.

She also told her followers that they have made her feel like she is not alone as she tries to deal with the potential miscarriage.

"Thank you for making my world a brighter place and for your sharing. I know that you didn't have to and am humbled and honoured by your openness. I don't know about you, but I find it extremely comforting to know that I am not alone on this difficult journey," Hilaria added.