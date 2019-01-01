Kit Harington starts Saturday Night Live hosting gig with Game of Thrones reunion

Kit Harington led a mini-Game of Thrones reunion as he hosted comedy show Saturday Night Live at the weekend (06Apr19), with Emilia Clarke, John Bradley, and Rose Leslie joining him.

The actor opened the show by taking questions from the studio audience, with Emilia standing up and asking him how their show ends.

Kit, who plays Jon Snow on the fantasy series, reminded his castmate she is part of the show and should remember, prompting Clarke to quip, "I forgot. It's been so d**n long since the last season, plus a lot of my scenes are talking to a dragon, which is just a tennis ball on a green pole, so I have no idea what's actually happening."

When her co-star refused to give up any information, she chuckled, "Do you remember in season six when we had sex? Did you know they filmed that?"

The next question came from another co-star, Bradley, who wanted to know the fate of his character Samwell Tarly in the final Game of Thrones season, adding, "They only let me see two pages of the script and all my character says is 'Argh'!"

When Kit asked what came before that in the script, Bradley said, "Dragon opens mouth".

The final surprise came as Kit's real-life wife Rose Leslie asked him how they were going to make ends meet now his run on Game of Thrones is over.

"What are we gonna do for money now?" she asked. "We didn't save anything and you kept telling me, 'I'm the king of the north, we can order (delivery service) UberEats every night!'"

Her husband responded, "Honey, don't worry we'll be OK. I'll make my jewellery..."

Relieved Leslie then asked the newly-clean-shaven star, "How soon can you grow back that beard?"

Her man's beloved character was known for his facial hair.

Later in the show, Kit appeared in a skit about crossover Game of Thrones shows, which included Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit, featuring Law & Order: SVU stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice T dressed up as characters from the fantasy series trying to solve a crime.

Kit also played a quirky burlesque dancer, performing at his fiancee's bachelorette party, in one funny skit. Dressed in a sexy corset and calling himself Eva Braun - Adolf Hitler's wife - he started slowly undressing before his stunned wife-to-be, played by SNL regular Cecily Strong and her friends, using lines like, "I'm so naughty. See my leg it's covered in hair!" and, "Naughty girls, looky looky and you might see my cookie cookie'."

He ended the scene by showing off his toned body, wearing nothing but nipple tassles, boxer briefs and heels.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones debuts next week (14Apr19).