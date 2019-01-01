Come From Away, Company, and The Inheritance win big at Olivier Awards

- NEWS
Hit West End shows Come From Away, The Inheritance, and Company were the toast of the 2019 Olivier Awards on Sunday (07Apr19), landing four prizes apiece.
The productions were the top nominees heading into the ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall, where Come From Away was named Best New Musical, and picked up accolades for Best Theatre Choreographer, Best Sound Design, and Outstanding Achievement in Music.
Best Musical Revival went to Company, a gender-switched revamp of the Stephen Sondheim musical. Co-stars Patti LuPone and Jonathan Bailey each won supporting actor honours, and there was another win for Best Set Design.
Stephen Daldry was crowned Best Director for The Inheritance, which was declared Best New Play, and also earned Kyle Soller the Best Actor title, as well as Best Sound Design.
Other winners included Summer and Smoke, which claimed Best Revival and Best Actress for Patsy Ferran, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical star Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, who scored Best Actor in a Musical, and Sharon D. Clarke, who landed the female equivalent for Caroline, Or Change.
The full list of winners is:
Best New Musical
Come From Away
Best New Play
The Inheritance
Best Musical Revival
Company
Best Revival
Summer And Smoke
Best New Comedy
Home, I'm Darling
Best Actor
Kyle Soller, The Inheritance
Best Actress
Patsy Ferran, Summer And Smoke
Best Actor in a Musical
Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Actress in A Musical
Sharon D. Clarke, Caroline, Or Change
Best Director
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
Best Theatre Choreographer
Kelly Devine, Come From Away
Best Entertainment and Family
A Monster Calls
Best Set Design
Bunny Christie, Company
Best Costume Design
Catherine Zuber, The King And I
Best Lighting Design
Jon Clark, The Inheritance
Best Sound Design
Gareth Owen, Come From Away
Outstanding Achievement In Music
Come From Away (Book, Music and Lyrics: David Hein and Irene Sankoff; Music Supervisor, Arrangements: Ian Eisendrath; Orchestrations: August Eriksmoen; Musical Director/UK Music Supervisor: Alan Berry; and the band)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Chris Walley, The Lieutenant Of Inishmore
Best Actress In a Supporting Role
Monica Dolan, All About Eve
Best Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical
Jonathan Bailey, Company
Best Actress In a Supporting Role In A Musical
Patti LuPone, Company
Best New Dance Production
Blkdog by Botis Seva
Best New Opera Production
Katya Kabanova at Royal Opera House
Outstanding Achievement In Affiliate Theatre
Flesh And Bone at Soho Theatre
Outstanding Achievement In Dance
Akram Khan for his performance in Xenos
Outstanding Achievement In Opera
The ensemble of Porgy And Bess