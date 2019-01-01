Come From Away, Company, and The Inheritance win big at Olivier Awards

Hit West End shows Come From Away, The Inheritance, and Company were the toast of the 2019 Olivier Awards on Sunday (07Apr19), landing four prizes apiece.

The productions were the top nominees heading into the ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall, where Come From Away was named Best New Musical, and picked up accolades for Best Theatre Choreographer, Best Sound Design, and Outstanding Achievement in Music.

Best Musical Revival went to Company, a gender-switched revamp of the Stephen Sondheim musical. Co-stars Patti LuPone and Jonathan Bailey each won supporting actor honours, and there was another win for Best Set Design.

Stephen Daldry was crowned Best Director for The Inheritance, which was declared Best New Play, and also earned Kyle Soller the Best Actor title, as well as Best Sound Design.

Other winners included Summer and Smoke, which claimed Best Revival and Best Actress for Patsy Ferran, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical star Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, who scored Best Actor in a Musical, and Sharon D. Clarke, who landed the female equivalent for Caroline, Or Change.

The full list of winners is:

Best New Musical

Come From Away

Best New Play

The Inheritance

Best Musical Revival

Company

Best Revival

Summer And Smoke

Best New Comedy

Home, I'm Darling

Best Actor

Kyle Soller, The Inheritance

Best Actress

Patsy Ferran, Summer And Smoke

Best Actor in a Musical

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Actress in A Musical

Sharon D. Clarke, Caroline, Or Change

Best Director

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Best Theatre Choreographer

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Best Entertainment and Family

A Monster Calls

Best Set Design

Bunny Christie, Company

Best Costume Design

Catherine Zuber, The King And I

Best Lighting Design

Jon Clark, The Inheritance

Best Sound Design

Gareth Owen, Come From Away

Outstanding Achievement In Music

Come From Away (Book, Music and Lyrics: David Hein and Irene Sankoff; Music Supervisor, Arrangements: Ian Eisendrath; Orchestrations: August Eriksmoen; Musical Director/UK Music Supervisor: Alan Berry; and the band)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Chris Walley, The Lieutenant Of Inishmore

Best Actress In a Supporting Role

Monica Dolan, All About Eve

Best Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical

Jonathan Bailey, Company

Best Actress In a Supporting Role In A Musical

Patti LuPone, Company

Best New Dance Production

Blkdog by Botis Seva

Best New Opera Production

Katya Kabanova at Royal Opera House

Outstanding Achievement In Affiliate Theatre

Flesh And Bone at Soho Theatre

Outstanding Achievement In Dance

Akram Khan for his performance in Xenos

Outstanding Achievement In Opera

The ensemble of Porgy And Bess