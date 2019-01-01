Shazam! takes over North American box office chart

DC Comics blockbuster Shazam! has debuted atop the North American box office with a healthy $53.5 million (£41 million) opening.

The movie adaptation, about a troubled orphan who transforms into a grown-up superhero named Shazam, played by Zachary Levi, was well received by critics in the lead up to its launch, and fans around the world decided to check out the film during its first weekend, helping its global gross to swell to $155.5 million (£119.4 million).

The strong showing easily helped Shazam! defeat Pet Sematary, a horror remake of Stephen King's 1989 original, although it still proved to be a popular pick with cinema-goers.

With a $25 million (£19.2 million) debut, Pet Sematary, starring Jason Clarke and John Lithgow, becomes the second best opening for a King adaptation, behind the megahit that was the It revamp in 2017, when it debuted with a monster $123.4 million (£94.7 million) take.

The new releases outshone Disney's live-action Dumbo, which places third on the new countdown, having only garnered $18.2 million (£14 million) in its second weekend in theatres.

Jordan Peele's horror film Us is at four, ahead of another superhero blockbuster, Captain Marvel, which rounds out the top five at five.

The Marvel movie has grossed $374.1 million (£287.1 million) domestically in the five weeks since its launch, helping to lift the Brie Larson project past the $1 billion mark at the global box office earlier in the week (03Apr19), making it the ninth top-grossing live action comic book adaptation in cinema history.