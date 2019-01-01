Will Ferrell and Adam McKay end production partnership

Longtime pals Will Ferrell and Adam McKay are ending their production partnership after 13 years together.

The funnyman and The Big Short filmmaker, who met while working on U.S. comedy series Saturday Night Live in 1995, have been working side-by-side under their Gary Sanchez Productions company since its launch in 2006, finding box office success with films like the Oscar-nominated Vice, Step Brothers, Talladega Nights, and the Anchorman and Daddy's Home franchise.

They also gave producer Jessica Elbaum the go-ahead to establish the Gloria Sanchez Productions sister firm in 2014, to focus on female voices in comedy.

However, this weekend (06Apr19) marked the beginning of the end as Ferrell and McKay announced plans to go their separate ways, reports Deadline.

"The last 13 years could not have been more enjoyable and satisfying for the two of us at Sanchez Productions," they shared in a joint statement.

"We give massive thanks to our incredible staff and executives and all the writers, directors and actors we worked with through the years. The two of us will always work together creatively and always be friends. And we recognise we are lucky as hell to end this venture as such."

Existing projects at both firms will be developed until completion, with the same attached producers in place.

Among the projects currently in the works under their banners include Netflix comedy Eurovision, which Ferrell is set to star in and produce with McKay, while Jennifer Lopez's strip club drama Hustlers is being co-produced by Gloria Sanchez executives.

"The duo is committed to working together creatively on their extensive slate of shared projects," the statement continued. "They will to continue to support each other both personally and professionally as they explore new endeavors as well as their own individual projects. Moving forward, any future projects they may partner on will go through their yet to be announced new ventures."

Following the news, McKay took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the years of support.

"Thank you to everyone who collaborated with us for 13 years. Proud of the stuff we got to work on and most of all, the amazing people we worked with," he wrote. "Also excited for new stuff to come..."

The production split comes as McKay continues to explore more dramatic and politically-driven projects like Vice, a biopic about former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, while Ferrell has remained firmly in the comedy genre.