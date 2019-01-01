NEWS Brie Larson: 'I joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the most magical time' Newsdesk Share with :







Brie Larson is excited to have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in time for Avengers: Endgame - despite it being the conclusion of the main story in the franchise.



Fans are preparing to say goodbye to many of the actors from the franchise, which began in 2008 with Iron Man. However, Captain Marvel star Brie, who joined her remaining co-stars including Robert Downey Jr. Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Danai Gurira and Paul Rudd at a press conference in Los Angeles on Sunday (07Apr19), insisted she joined the money-spinning universe at the right time.



"I came in at just the most magical time," she said, reported the Toronto Sun. "The whole thing has felt like a dream... This film will always be personally dear to me."



Brie gave little away about the plot of the movie, which follows on from the events of Avengers: Infinity War, when several of the superheroes were disintegrated by villain Thanos, who wiped out half of all life across the universe, including Black Panther's T'Challa, Bucky Barnes, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man. Chairs were left empty on stage at the press conference to represent "the fallen".



"This film deals with some heavy subject matters," she shared. "We were bouncing between things that feel very deep and serious, and then we were going off and playing (word game) Boggle, which I'm very good at."



Brie's debut as an Avenger comes after the worldwide success of her movie Captain Marvel, which recently crossed the billion dollar mark at the global box office.



"I felt kind of chill... But now...I'm scared," she said in response to moderator and Iron Man director Jon Favreau comparing her casting to being called up to bat in the World Series.



Meanwhile, directors Anthony and Joe Russo have promised that Endgame will satisfy fans.



"One of our favourite storytelling narratives is to write ourselves into a corner," Anthony said. "Here you have 11 franchises interwoven into one big narrative, and with Endgame we get to finish off one of the grandest experiments in movie history and bring it to a conclusion."