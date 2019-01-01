NEWS Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan tease Rush Hour 4 Newsdesk Share with :







Chris Tucker has hinted a fourth Rush Hour instalment is in the works by posting a new image with his co-star Jackie Chan.



Chris wished the Hong Kong-born film legend a happy 65th birthday on Instagram on Sunday (07Apr19) and later indicated that the pair have been working hard on bringing a fourth Rush Hour to the screen by uploading a snap of them together holding up four fingers.



The original movie was a huge hit upon its 1998 release, with the U.S. funnyman playing motor-mouthed detective James Carter, who teams up with Jackie's uptight Hong Kong Chief Inspector Yan Lee to help rescue a Chinese diplomat's daughter. It spawned two sequels, but the most recent hit screens way back in 2007.



Talk a fourth film could be imminent was fuelled by Chris, 47, earlier this year, as he shared during an interview on the Winging It podcast that he and others were working on a script.



"We're working on a few things on the script right now, so we're trying to get into production, but we're working on it and trying to get it going. Jackie Chan wants to do it, I want to do it, the studio wants to do it, so we're trying to get it together," he explained in January. "I was definitely down as long as it comes together right - and it looks like it's coming together right."



Jackie has long pledged that there will be a third sequel to the beloved comedy crime caper but told Power 106 Los Angeles radio in 2017 that he and Chris had never been able to agree on a script - but had finally found a screenplay they could work with.



"For the last seven years, we've been turning down the script, turning down the script," he commented. "Yesterday, we just agreed."