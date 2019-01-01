Felicity Huffman pleads guilty to cheating charges

Felicity Huffman has agreed to plead guilty for her part in the U.S. college admissions cheating scandal, insisting she has betrayed her daughter.

The actress was one of 14 people who entered guilty pleas in court on Monday (08Apr19) - she admitted to conspiracy to commit mail fraud as well as honest services mail fraud.

The Desperate Housewives star paid $15,000 (£11,400) to an admissions scheme to 'fix' her teenage daughter's test scores and allow her twice the amount of time as her peers to complete an exam.

Huffman has released a statement, which reads: "I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.

"I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community."

She now faces prison time for her actions.

Huffman's husband, actor William H. Macy, has not been charged with any crime, but he was reportedly present when his wife was first approached about the bribery scheme.

Fellow actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are also caught up in the cheating controversy, but they were not among the people who accepted the plea deal on Monday.

She and her husband were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud last month (Mar19).

They appeared in a Boston, Massachusetts court last week (03Apr19) for a preliminary hearing, during which they did not enter pleas.

According to Deadline.com, they were asked by Magistrate Judge Page Kelly if they understood the charges filed against them, and were individually asked to sign bail condition papers after the court official ruled she would leave the terms of their release unchanged.

Following their arrests, Loughlin and her husband's bail was set at $1 million (£760,200) each. They were also ordered to surrender their passports as part of the agreement.

Loughlin and Giannulli reportedly handed over $500,000 (£380,000) to a school coach to falsely state that their two daughters were recruits for the rowing team at the University of Southern California.