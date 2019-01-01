Luke Perry's son returns to wrestling after father's death

Luke Perry's wrestler son returned to the ring on Saturday (06Apr19) for the first time since his father's death.

Jack Perry, who is known professionally as Jungle Boy, withdrew from his last match in Los Angeles in the wake of the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's sudden death on 4 March (19), but after taking some time to grieve, he made his wrestling comeback at a clash in New Jersey over the weekend.

He took to Instagram to share video footage of himself in fight mode at the event, held during the same weekend as the WWE's Wrestlemania extravaganza.

"I'm not sure I'll ever be ready, but I'm back," he captioned the clip. "Thanks for all the love and support."

The 21 year old ended up winning the match, and his younger sister, Sophie, was among the fans to congratulate him.

"You're my favorite person," she commented on his post. "I love you and am so proud."

Jack and Sophie were the actor's kids with his first wife, Rachel 'Minnie' Sharp.

Luke's daughter has also been easing herself back into her daily life, and recently travelled back to Africa, after cutting short her six-month charity trip to Malawi to be by her dad's side.

"First few days back in Malawi have been very emotional but it feels right to come back, to finish what I started, to do the most with whatever time we have left," she wrote beside photo and video footage of her trip. "I recently learned that may not be as much time as we think."

"It was quick and scary to leave home again so soon, but there's a job to be done, and someone to make proud. Also excuse my 'post 30 hours of travel' face," she added.

Sophie, 18, also honoured her father by wearing a hat branded with "Andrews Construction" - a nod to the company owned by Luke's Riverdale character, Fred Andrews.

Luke passed away five days after suffering a massive heart attack, aged 52.

He is set to be remembered at a private celebration of life event in Hollywood on 14 April (19).