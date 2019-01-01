Mel Gibson not happy with The Professor and the Madman film settlement

Mel Gibson is far from happy with the settlement that ends his legal war with the producers of his film The Professor and the Madman, insisting many of the claims made against him were inaccurate.

The case involving Gibson and his director Farhad Safinia ended last week (ends05Apr19), but the original Mad Max star is not entirely happy with the outcome.

"As the settlement details are confidential, I will not be commenting but I would like to set the record straight as a number of articles have been released that are factually inaccurate," the Oscar winner told Deadline on Friday.

"First, neither Farhad Safinia nor I ever walked off of the set, or caused the film to ever go over budget. Second, as partners in Icon Productions, Bruce Davey and I are huge fans of Simon Winchester's best-selling book, on which the script was based, and worked for 20 years to bring this amazing story to the screen.

"This was a labour of love for the entire creative team, and it is unfortunate for all concerned that this film was never finished as written. I regret that this film will never be seen as it was meant to be. Making it was never about money for Icon, it was about bringing this amazing story to the big screen. Sadly that has not happened in the way it could have. The Voltage version of this film is a bitter disappointment to me."

A final settlement hearing at the Los Angeles Superior Court is scheduled for 15 April (19).

The film, which co-stars Sean Penn, is based on Winchester’s 1998 book The Surgeon of Crowthorne: A Tale of Murder, Madness and the Love of Words.

The settlement came just weeks after a judge dismissed a copyright-infringement complaint filed by Safinia against producers at Voltage.The writer-director claimed ownership of the copyright of the project after revising a 2001 script.

Gibson originally sued Voltage in July 2017, claiming the financing and distribution company had breached their deal by refusing to allow Safinia to complete the film over a dispute about the location shoot - Gibson and his director wanted to film in Oxford, England instead of Trinity College in Dublin.