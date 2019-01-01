Gwyneth Paltrow shares touching tribute to son Moses as he becomes a teenager

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a touching tribute to her son Moses on Monday (08Apr19) as she marked his 13th birthday.

Alongside an Instagram picture of Moses on the slopes during the family's ski getaway, Gwyneth wrote: "Happy birthday my #mosesmartin I simply cannot believe you are THIRTEEN. I am so proud of the man you already are. You steal my heart everyday."

Moses is the youngest of the screen star's two children with ex-husband Chris Martin. She and the Coldplay frontman also share 14-year-old daughter Apple.

Gwyneth and Chris announced their split in 2014, and have both moved on - with the singer dating actress Dakota Johnson and Avengers star Gwyneth marrying producer Brad Falchuk in September.

In marrying Brad, Gwyneth also became stepmother to his two children Brody and Isabella, and admitted in a recent interview that the role is something she's still getting used to.

"I’ve never been a stepmother before. I don’t know how to do it," she told WSJ Magazine. "We are still doing it in our own way. With teenage kids, you’ve got to tread lightly. It’s pretty intense, the teenage thing."

Gwyneth found herself being scolded by Apple recently when she shared a picture of them on Instagram without her permission.

The Goop founder posted a selfie on the site last month which showed her and Apple riding a ski lift in a snowy location. While Gwyneth's face was clearly visible, Apple's face was mostly covered up by large reflective ski goggles and a helmet.

Shortly after Gwyneth posted the snap, which she captioned with apple and love heart emojis, the teenager made it clear that she wasn't impressed with her mum sharing it without asking first.

"Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent," Apple wrote, and the actress defended the post, writing, "You can't even see your face!"