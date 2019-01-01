Netflix postpone release of Felicity Huffman film over college admissions scandal

Netflix have pushed back the release of Felicity Huffman's film Otherhood as a result of her participation in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

The former Desperate Housewives actress stars alongside Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett in the romantic comedy, about three suburban mums who show up at their sons New York homes unannounced. The movie was due to be released on the streaming service on 26 April (19), but Netflix executives confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that it will no longer be made available on that day, with a new date yet to be determined.

The announcement was made on the same day Huffman agreed to plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for her part in the bribery scam.

The 56-year-old paid $15,000 (£11,400) to an admissions scheme to 'fix' her daughter Sophia's test scores and allow her twice the amount of time as her peers to complete an exam.

Despite her film being pushed back, Huffman is still expected to be seen playing prosecutor Linda Fairstein in Ava DuVernay's miniseries When They See Us, which will be released by Netflix on 31 May.

Huffman released a statement on Monday, which read: "I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.

"I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community."

Huffman said her daughter didn't know about her actions and her desire to help her is "no excuse to break the law or engage in honesty." Authorities say she considered carrying out the same plan for her younger daughter Georgia but decided against it.

She was one of 14 people who agreed to enter guilty pleas on Monday. She faces a sentence of between four to 10 months as part of the plea deal.