Chris Hemsworth happy to continue playing Thor after Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth would be "more than happy" to continue playing superhero Thor if the character survives Avengers: Endgame.

The current phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) phase concludes with Endgame, which is thought to be the final film for a number of original Avengers such as Chris, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Mark Ruffalo.

The cast is yet to see the film and have no idea how it ends, but Australian actor Chris would be happy to keep playing the God of Thunder if the character makes it out of Endgame alive.

"This is Marvel's phase three wrapping up, a culmination of all this journey, whether or not they go off and then shoot other things or do prequels or sequels and whatever they can do," he says in a clip from The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (09Apr19). "I mean Loki, my brother, has come back nine times, and every time he dies he just keeps reappearing, so who knows what's in store for anyone? Me personally, it's the best fun I've ever had, and I'd be happy to do more if they wanted me. More than happy."

When Ellen states that he must have some idea of the ending because he shot the scenes, Chris reasons that it got quite confusing filming Endgame at the same time as 2018's Infinity War.

"I have a rough idea of what happens," he explains. "We shot Infinity War and this over eight months, back and forth (between) both films, overlapping, and in the end, it was like (confused face) and it was being written while we were shooting and the other one was being edited and so on."

The cast and crew have been unable to really talk about the film during the press tour out of fear of spoilers. On Sunday, Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in the franchise, was left red-faced when she thought she'd revealed a plot point at the Los Angeles press conference, where she appeared to reveal she would face her father Thanos, the main villain.

"I don't know if she will. Maybe she won't. I just got really nervous I gave something away, so I'm going to stop," she quickly added.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige also revealed to IGN that the company has a five-year plan but will not be announcing any more projects until after the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home in July.