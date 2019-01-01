Hugh Jackman showcases coin-catching skills

Hugh Jackman has displayed his coin-snatching skills during a TV appearance.

The Greatest Showman actor was interviewed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (08Apr19), and during the chat, host Jimmy congratulated him on being named by officials at Guinness World Records as the person with the longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero for his 16-year run as Wolverine.

Hugh went on to describe the honour as "amazing," especially as he and his brother used to try and get into the Guinness Book of World Records as children and worked hard on attempting to catch coins off of their elbows.

"We even contemplated the longest fingernails - gross - that doesn't take talent, that's just commitment," he recalled of what Guinness records he considered attempting. "We went through everything, at one point we were trying to catch coins off our elbows, the record is like a 194 or something. And we thought, being geniuses, that our seven-year-old hands, that's the one we should go for. We tried to master that."

Jimmy proceeded to pull out a stash of coins and challenged Hugh to have another go at breaking the record. However, the Australian star confessed that he was only confident enough to try and snatch 10 coins and demonstrated his secret talent - though only managed to catch nine of the coins, while Jimmy snatched a mere five coins off his elbow.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Hugh spoke about his upcoming world arena tour The Man. The Music. The Show., in which he will perform a series of musical numbers, including songs from Les Miserables and Beauty and the Beast.

"I'm going to tell stories, I'm going to dance until my feet fall off. I'm just going to have the time of my life," the 50-year-old smiled. "I'm doing three shows at Madison Square Garden, I can't quite believe it... I have an orchestra, I have 10 singers and dancers, I have a choir, there's a 193 people involved in this one-man show, just to be very clear."