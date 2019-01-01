Lori Loughlin and husband facing additional money laundering charge

Disgraced actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have been indicted on a new charge of money laundering for their alleged role in the U.S. college admissions cheating scandal.

The Fuller House star and fashion mogul Giannulli were arrested last month (Mar19) and charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud for reportedly paying $500,000 (£383,600) into a charity scheme to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as part of the school's crew team - even though neither is a rower.

Now their legal troubles are mounting as they are also facing an extra count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Loughlin and Giannulli, who are each currently free on $1 million (£767,200) bail, were indicted on the additional charge with 14 other parents on Tuesday (09Apr19).

They were already facing at least two years behind bars if convicted of their initial counts, but now they could be locked up for much longer, as the money laundering charge alone carries a maximum 20 years in prison, reports TMZ.

The news emerges a day after actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud as well as honest services mail fraud.

She was among a group of defendants who agreed to a plea deal with U.S. authorities after admitting to paying $15,000 (£11,500) to an admissions scheme to 'fix' her eldest daughter's test scores and allow her twice the amount of time as her peers to complete an exam.

The Desperate Housewives star expressed her remorse in a statement released after her court appearance on Monday.

"I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," she wrote.

"I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community."

She now faces prison time for her actions.

Huffman's husband, actor William H. Macy, has not been charged with any crime, but he was reportedly present when his wife was first approached about the bribery scheme.

Authorities are reportedly seeking a sentence of between four to 10 months behind bars for Huffman.