Scarlett Johansson called in police after paparazzi chase through Hollywood

Scarlett Johansson called for help from the police after she was allegedly chased through Hollywood by paparazzi on Monday (08Apr19).

The actress had just left a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Hollywood Boulevard when she was freaked out by the attempts to get a photo of her, and pulled over to visit a police station.

Recalling the scary encounter to USA Today on Tuesday, the Avengers star says, "(There were) five cars full of men with blacked-out windows who were running red lights and putting other drivers and pedestrians at risk so they could follow me to find out where I was staying and subsequently stalk me and my young daughter for the duration of my stay... All of this is perfectly legal."

The outraged actress adds, "I felt it was my duty as a concerned citizen who was being pursued dangerously and stalked to go to the local precinct and seek guidance there.

"Women across the U.S. are stalked, harassed and frightened and a universal law to address stalking must be at the forefront of law enforcement conversations. Until paparazzi are considered by the law for the criminal stalkers they are, it’s just a waiting game before another person gets seriously injured or killed, like Princess Diana."

Scarlett, who did not file a police report, recently took on another women's rights issue, as she urged women, who find themselves victims of fake porn, to take action.

"The Internet is just another place where sex sells and vulnerable people are preyed upon," she told The Washington Post. "And any low level hacker can steal a password and steal an identity. It’s just a matter of time before any one person is targeted.

"I think it’s up to an individual to fight for their own right to the their image, claim damages, etc… It’s a fruitless pursuit for me but a different situation than someone who loses a job over their image being used like that."