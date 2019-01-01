Hilaria Baldwin: 'I have to accept miscarriage is part of nature'

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria is coming to terms with the likelihood her current pregnancy will end in miscarriage by accepting that it's all part of nature.

The yoga instructor and TV personality went public with the news in a candid post on Instagram last week (04Apr19), revealing that while the embryo has a heartbeat, it's not very strong, and there is little chance it is a "viable pregnancy".

Hilaria has since thanked fans for the outpouring of support online, and on Tuesday (09Apr19), she opened up further about her emotional situation in her first TV interview on U.S. breakfast show Today.

"I'm feeling OK," the mother-of-four began. "This is something that has not been easy. I understand it and I wanted to come out and speak out about it because it's something so many people deal with, and as women, we're trained to deal with it silently."

Hilaria first knew something was wrong during an early sonogram, when the usually-chipper technician, who had treated her during her four previous pregnancies, went silent.

She is due to undergo another ultrasound on Tuesday afternoon, when she believes they will learn the fate of their unborn baby - and she doesn't have high hopes.

"I think I'm going to have the answer one way or another," she said. "I'm pretty sure this (pregnancy) is not going to stick."

The 35 year old wanted to share her story with fans in an effort to break down the stigma surrounding public discussions of miscarriage, and she's found the response from others who have experienced similar heartaches comforting.

"(The women) gave me such wisdom," she added. "This isn't about me. This is about all of us."

"Secrets are only scary when they're secrets," Hilaria reasoned. "Once you let the secret out, it's not so scary anymore."

And although she is saddened at the potential loss of her fifth child, adopting a practical approach has helped her process the news.

"It's a genuine loss... you have to understand how that person needs to be supported," she explained. "I am somebody that even though I'm feeling it and it's hard and it's not what I want, I understand it. This is nature.

"There's probably something off. Chromosomally, there's probably something off. I have to accept that."

In addition, the experience has taught her to be thankful for the family she already has: "I have four children, and I get to go home and I get to hug them," she said. "That's not other people's stories. Those people to me are so strong."

Hilaria has also shared her story in an honest essay for Glamour.com, admitting she and Alec hadn't been "actively trying" to expand their brood when they discovered she was pregnant again.

The couple, which wed in 2012, already shares daughter Carmen, five, and sons Rafael, three, two-year-old Leonardo, and Romeo, 10 months.

Alec also has a 23-year-old daughter, model Ireland, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.