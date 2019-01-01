Amanda Seyfried reaches out to help struggling new mum Claire Holt

Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried has come to fellow actress Claire Holt's aid after The Vampire Diaries star asked for a little breastfeeding advice online.

The new mum welcomed her first son, James, at the end of last month (Feb19) and she took to Instagram on Monday (08Apr19) to ask fellow mothers for a little help after revealing her feeding was leaving her "'exhausted" and "in pain".

Underneath a photo of herself looking tired and emotional, she wrote: "This was me yesterday after struggling through a tough feed. Exhausted, in pain, feeling defeated. I've had many moments like this since my son arrived.

"My only concern is making sure his needs are met, yet I often feel that I'm falling short. Motherhood is an overwhelming combination of bliss and self-doubt. I try to remind myself that I can't be perfect. I can't be everything for everyone. I just have to do my best and take it one hour at a time. Thankfully, this little guy is worth every second of struggle. Mamas out there - tell me I'm not alone??"

She received a wave of support from followers, including words of encouragement and advice from Seyfried, who became a first-time mum two years ago.

'I gave myself two days off in the first week so I wouldn't be scared and sad every time she woke up to feed," the actress wrote. "And it helped so much. No guilt. Just pump and bottle. And then did both throughout. Less pressure. You're not alone."

Holt recently revealed she suffered a miscarriage before the birth of her son, stating: "Our journey certainly hasn't been an easy one. When we decided that we wanted to try for a baby, we were lucky to conceive fairly quickly. I remember feeling so joyful and excited when two lines appeared on the pregnancy test early last year. Sadly, we lost the baby late in the first trimester. It was devastating and I felt broken and ashamed.

"Because I experienced such intense grief, I found it very difficult to process things and move on. Thankfully, we were blessed with another pregnancy around five months later."