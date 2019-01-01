Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to reprise Conan role

Arnold Schwarzenegger is still gunning to reprise his role as Conan the Barbarian, 35 years after his last big screen portrayal.

The veteran action man first tackled the fantasy adventure in 1982's Conan the Barbarian, and followed it up with a 1984 sequel, titled Conan the Destroyer.

Producers planned to turn it into a trilogy with the release of Conan the Conqueror, but Schwarzenegger was already committed to star in the 1987 Predator movie, and although efforts were made to find a replacement, the project never came to fruition.

The franchise, based on the books by Robert E. Howard, was revived in 2011 with Jason Momoa as the titular character in the revamped Conan the Barbarian, but Schwarzenegger was still keen to return to the role, and in 2013, claimed he would be starring in The Legend of Conan.

That film didn't make it into production, and now the 71 year old is trying to convince the producer who holds the rights to the Howard works to revisit his movie idea, after a previous failed attempt to turn Conan into a TV hit.

"The guy that has the rights is some young guy and he's trying to figure out how to get his way through Hollywood and this is not easy to do," Schwarzenegger told TheArnoldFans.com. "So there are people that say to him, 'Why don't you start with a TV series?' and then he negotiates for a TV series and that falls apart. Then he goes maybe to Netflix and that falls apart. Then he decides to make a movie, maybe."

"We have been trying to convince him for years now that the way to go is to come back and hire a really great director, do another Conan movie and have me play King Conan, when Conan is like 70 years old," Arnold explained.

"He's disgusted by sitting on the throne and being the king and then something happens after that."

The actor insists a near-complete screenplay already exists, so all he has to do is greenlight the project.

"The only one who really has to pull the trigger there is the people who own the Conan rights to do a movie," Arnold said.

"Let's go to Netflix or whoever it is, let's hire a director who's very creative and can elevate the project to make it a winning project. I hope it will be done very soon because I think it's a great idea."