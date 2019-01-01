Hilary Duff's smile won her The Haunting of Sharon Tate role

Filmmaker Daniel Farrands cast Hilary Duff as Sharon Tate in his new movie because he was reminded of the tragic actress every time the So Yesterday star smiled.

The actress and singer portrays the titular tragic character in The Haunting of Sharon Tate, a fictionalised version of the days leading up to the murder of Roman Polanski's pregnant wife in 1969, and imagines her battling demons and ghosts, as well as members of the Manson Family cult, who stabbed her to death.

Farrands, who wrote and directed the thriller, didn't have a "specific actor in mind for the role", but the moment he laid eyes on Duff, he knew he'd found his leading lady.

"It was kind of serendipitous...," he tells The Hollywood Reporter. "Hilary was suggested to us by one of the producers, and we arranged a meeting.

"I remember when she walked up to this little cafe..., she just looked like someone who lit up a room when she came into it. There was something very natural about her. Although she'd been raised and groomed around Disney, she's a very sympathetic, kind and good-natured person. Honestly, it was her smile, the way she smiled reminded me of the way Sharon Tate smiled."

The Haunting of Sharon Tate has been widely panned by critics, including Tate's sister in early 2018, when Duff's casting was announced.

"It doesn't matter who it is acting in it - it's just tasteless," Debra Tate fumed to People.com at the time. "It's classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event."

Farrands insists he didn't make the movie to cash in on the anniversary of the tragedy, although he understands why his film may anger Tate's loved ones.

"I get it," he says. "I am not one to tell her (Debra) or any of these people how they should feel. I haven't walked an inch in their shoes, much less a mile, so I can't even begin to comprehend the horror they've lived through for 50 years."

However, he adds, "I do wish that she hadn't pre-judged this one so much... I sympathise, but I do hope on some level that people realise that this was made in honour of the (Manson Family) victims."

Farrands goes on to reveal he actually reached out to Debra via email to explain his side of the story, but she didn't respond.

The Haunting of Sharon Tate, which also stars Jonathan Bennet and Lydia Hearst, opened in select theatres last week (ends05Apr19).

It's not the only film about the Manson Family murders to be released - director Mary Harron's Charlie Says, which features The Crown's Matt Smith as Manson, is set for release next month (May19), while Margot Robbie plays Tate in Quentin Tarantino's star-studded project, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, which also boasts Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt among the cast and will premiere this summer (19).