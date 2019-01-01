Ariel Winter hits back at 'hurtful' trolls after she's slammed for sharing fundraising page

Ariel Winter has hit back at "hurtful" trolls who criticised her for sharing a fundraising page for her sick cousin.

The Modern Family star took to Twitter on Tuesday (09Apr19) to share the link for the GoFundMe page raising money for her relative Tino Tsutras, who is in hospital battling infection Haemophilus Influenzae, which is linked to meningitis.

Sharing the page, Ariel had written: "This is my cousin Tino. If you can, please consider donating to his recovery fund. Anything helps. I love him so much."

However, following Ariel's post, many of her followers slammed the 21-year-old for urging them to donate when she could probably cover the entire $15,000 (£11,500) donation herself.

"Sorry for your cousin. But with your six figure salary per episode, you could max out the 15k go fund me without feeling a thing. Strange thing to tweet, all things considered," one wrote, while another added: "As much money as you have and you’re on Facebook asking others? Seems wrong to me."

But Ariel hit back following the messages, insisting she'd been left hurt by the insinuations.

"I’m shocked at how many people have sent me hate tweets about my cousin, instead of a simple, kind message showing him some love and support," she tweeted. "Nothing else needed to be done aside from that. I re-posted a gofundme that my cousin’s friend made just as anyone else would. Hurtful."

And her message was supported by some of her fans, one of whom comforted her by writing: "Sadly this is a thing if you are even slightly famous, people assume your family is also all wealthy, and hate when they see people with wealth asking for help, because somehow you are supposed to beyond a normal human, instead of just a normal human."

The situation almost exactly mirrors that of Ariel's Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland, who received similar criticism after sharing a GoFundMe page raising money following her 14-year-old cousin's death last year (18).

Ariel donated $2,500 (£1,900) to that fundraising page at the time, and Sarah repaid the favour by donating the same amount to her pal's cousin.