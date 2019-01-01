Grease prequel Summer Loving in the works

A Grease prequel set to be titled Summer Loving is in development.

Executives at Paramount Players are working on the new film, with editors at The Hollywood Reporter reporting on Tuesday (09Apr19) that John August has been hired to pen the script.

According to the publication, the screenplay will focus on the fling described in the song Summer Nights from the early part of the 1978 original, in which Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) recount to their friends how they first met before their senior year of high school.

No other details, such as potential stars or a release date, were given.

August's screenwriting credits include 2000's Charlie's Angels and its follow-up Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, as well as 2003's Big Fish and 2012's Frankenweenie. He most recently wrote the script for Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of Aladdin and for horror project Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Bosses at Temple Hill Productions, the company behind features like The Hate U Give and First Man, and at Picturestart, are to produce the film.

Grease continues to be a pop culture phenomenon, with the flick landing at number 20 on the American Film Institute's list of Greatest Movie Musicals. Yet, the film's sequel Grease 2, which was released in 1982 and starred Maxwell Caulfield and Michelle Pfeiffer, was poorly received and a box office flop.

Consequently, a number of Twitter users have already begun to question whether a Grease prequel is truly necessary.

"Why do I need a 90-minute movie to tell me what a brief movie intro and a three-minute song already accomplished?" one person commented, while another added sarcastically, "Happy about the Grease news. Like many, I have long wondered how Danny and Sandy met and fell in love as there is no scene from the original Grease that explains this."

A third wrote, "Did we learn nothing from Grease 2?"