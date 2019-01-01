Elisabeth Moss labels Scientology beliefs a 'complicated thing'

Elisabeth Moss has opened up about her "complicated" Scientology beliefs in a lengthy new interview.

The 36-year-old actress is one of the most famous members of the Church of Scientology, but rarely speaks about her religious views. However, during a chat with The Daily Beast on Monday (08Apr19), Elisabeth reflected on her stance.

"Listen, it's a complicated thing because the things that I believe in, I can only speak to my personal experience and my personal beliefs. One of the things I believe in is freedom of speech," she mused. "I believe we as humans should be able to critique things. I believe in freedom of the press. I believe in people being able to speak their own opinions. I don't ever want to take that away from anybody, because that actually is very important to me," she continued.

"I think people should be allowed to talk about what they want to talk about and believe what they want to believe and you can't take that away - and when you start to take that away, when you start to say 'you can't think that,' 'you can't believe that,' 'you can't say that,' then you get into trouble... So whatever happens, I'm never going to take away your right to talk about something or believe something, and you can't take away mine."

Elisabeth portrays June in TV show The Handmaid's Tale, which tells the story of women in the U.S. who are ripped from their families and forced to breed for powerful couples who cannot have children. The programme, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, tackles difficult subjects, with Elisabeth adding: "The Handmaid's Tale lines up so perfectly parallel with my own beliefs in freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the things that this country was actually built on."

The Emmy Award-winning actress also opened up about how her beliefs align with her stance on LGBTQ rights - seeing as how the Church of Scientology has a strong history of being anti-LGBTQ.

"I am obviously a huge feminist and huge supporter of the LGBTQ community and believe so strongly - I can't even tell you - in people being able to do what they want to do, to love who they want to love, to be the person that they want to be - whoever that is," she said. "To me, it's a huge reason why I love doing the show. That's all I can say."