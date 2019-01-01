Emma Stone and Ralph Fiennes to star in dark comedy The Menu

Emma Stone and Ralph Fiennes have signed on to star in director Alexander Payne's upcoming movie The Menu.

The Descendants director will be helming the dark satirical comedy, which focuses on an eccentric culinary event at an exclusive restaurant on a remote tropical island that becomes "the hot ticket to die for", according to Deadline.

The Harry Potter star will play a world-class chef who sets up the event and "adds some unexpected ingredients to the menu planned", and the Oscar-winning La La Land star will play one half of an A-list foodie couple which takes part in the event.

According to the publication, the movie has been described as a Quentin Tarantino-style take on 2006 documentary The One Percent, which explores the gap between the wealthy elite and the general American public. It has been tagged as both a comedy and horror on the IMDb movie database.

The script is being penned by Last Week Tonight with John Oliver staff writer Will Tracy and Late Night with Seth Meyers' writer Seth Reiss. It is being produced by Gary Sanchez Productions, run by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, who announced over the weekend (06-07Apr19) that they were ending their 13-year production partnership. Existing projects at the firm will be developed until completion, with the same attached producers in place, before they go their separate ways.

The Menu will mark Payne's next feature after 2017's Downsizing. He is also known for films such as Nebraska, About Schmidt, and Election.

Stone, who was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar this year for The Favourite, recently completed filming Zombieland sequel Double Tap and has also reprised her voice role in The Croods 2.

Fiennes is attached to many projects in development. He is currently filming Bond 25 and Kingsman prequel The Great Game.