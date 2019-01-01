Prince Harry teams up with Oprah Winfrey for mental health TV show

Prince Harry is partnering with Oprah Winfrey on a television series tackling the subject of mental health.

The British royal announced on the news on Wednesday (10Apr19) via the Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to the statement, Prince Harry and Winfrey, a guest at his wedding to former actress Meghan Markle, have been working as co-creators and executive producers on the series, which will launch on Apple TV+ in 2020, for several months.

"I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self," he wrote in the statement. "It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times."

Harry has championed mental health initiatives for several years, including launching his own charity Heads Together, with brother Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in 2016 to help people in the U.K. and Commonwealth to access support.

"Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better," he added. "I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series."

Harry has spoken openly about mental health issues in the past, revealing in 2017 that he received counselling following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

There are reportedly no immediate plans for the Duchess of Sussex to be involved. Meghan, 37, is due to give birth within weeks, following the couple's move to Frogmore Cottage, their new home on the Windsor estate in England, this month.

Last month (Mar19), Winfrey announced her partnership with Apple TV+ and said it offered a "unique opportunity" to tackle the "daunting challenges of our time".