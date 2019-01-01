Zoe Saldana's own mother confuses her with Thandie Newton

Zoe Saldana's mother often mixes her up with fellow actress Thandie Newton.

Back in May 2018, British star Thandie shared during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show that she is frequently mistaken for the Guardians of the Galaxy actress, with even Victoria Beckham once confusing her for Zoe during a gym class.

Now, Zoe has admitted that she is still asked if she is the Westworld star, and even her mother Asalia finds the resemblance between the pair to be perplexing.

"My mom still thinks that I'm in Westworld," she sighed during an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night (09Apr19). "(I said),'Years ago, you thought that I was in (2004 film Crash) - you did not give birth to Thandie Newton.' And then again, she was like, 'Your show is on HBO,' and I'm like which one?' and she goes, 'Westworld.' I'm like, 'Asalia, when are we going to understand, I'm not Thandie Newton!'"

Zoe went on to explain that she first met Thandie at a Golden Globes ceremony a few years back. However, the 46-year-old had no idea who she was.

"I hugged her and I kinda scared her because I didn't tell her why I was invading her space," the 40-year-old smiled, before demonstrating how she gave her pal a big hug. "(I said), 'Please tell me, people confuse you with me?' And she's like, 'Who are you?'"

Thankfully, Thandie and Zoe hit it off and regularly text each other.

Elsewhere in the chat, host James asked the mother-of-three about some of the bold outfits she wore as a child in the 1980s, and she placed all of the blame on her grandmother.

"The '80s weren't really known as a decade for fashion - my grandmother was so into fashion, and she would make us these huge and awful outfits. But every time we would go, 'I hate it!' she would start to cry and my mother was like, 'Look, you just made your grandmother cry.' So, we always said yes, that we loved everything and we had to wear it - it was not cool!" she recalled.