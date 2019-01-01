Kim Kardashian studying to become a lawyer

Kim Kardashian's advocacy work for released criminals has inspired her to pursue a legal career.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has shocked fans by revealing she is currently enrolled in a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm, and is studying for the bar exam, which anyone attempting to practice law must pass, in 2022.

The spark for Kardashian's career change came as she personally petitioned President Donald Trump for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offence. Kim helped the U.S. leader see sense and he granted Johnson an immediate release.

Following her victory, the FIRST STEP Act, geared towards social justice reform, was passed by Congress and signed by Trump.

“I had to think long and hard about this,” she tells Vogue magazine of her plans to become a lawyer, noting "seeing a really good result" with her efforts to land Johnson a release from prison motivated her.

“I never in a million years thought we would get to the point of getting laws passed,” she says. “That was really a turning point for me.”

Working to get the bill passed proved eye-opening for Kardashian, who saw first hand the impact a team of law professionals can make.

“It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society," she adds. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

The mother-of-three was also impacted by the work of her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, who famously worked on the O.J. Simpson murder trial in 1994, alongside lawyers Johnnie Cochran and Robert Shapiro.

"On the weekends they used our home as an office...," Kim recalls. "My dad had a library, and when you pushed on this wall there was this whole hidden closet room with all of his O.J. evidence books. On weekends I would always snoop and look through. I was really nosy about the forensics."