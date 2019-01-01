NEWS Gabrielle Union offers to buy Chrissy Teigen dinner after husband spills her drink Newsdesk Share with :







Gabrielle Union has offered to take Chrissy Teigen and John Legend out for dinner in Los Angeles after her husband landed in her lap during his Miami Heat swansong game on Tuesday night (09Apr19).



The basketball star was playing his final home game at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, and Teigen was courtside for the send-off.



Joined by her husband John Legend and Wade's wife Gabrielle Union, Chrissy found herself in the middle of the action when the sportsman tumbled into her lap while trying to make a shot in the game against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.



Chrissy's drink went flying and she appeared more than a little shocked as Wade pinned her in her seat, but after the game she took to Twitter to rave about the moment, which was caught on camera by the Miami Herald.



Calling the shot "a renaissance painting", the model and TV personality said it was "an honor" to have her drink spilled by the athlete.



Legend later joked: "Still got my drank."



Union, who also played her part by tapping her husband's backside after he scored a three pointer during the game, took to Instagram to invite Teigen and her man out for dinner as an apology for spilling her drink.



"@johnlegend did not, I repeat, did not drop his drink. And this is why we are friends. Dinner's on us in LA," she wrote. "PS. @chrissyteigen might be one of my favorite people on the planet."



Meanwhile, an emotional Wade said farewell to Heat fans on the court and was treated to a new Nike tribute commercial, featuring people whose lives he has touched, including the sister of a Parkland school shooting victim and his own mum.