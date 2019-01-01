Kim Kardashian hurt by criticism over Kanye West's bipolar disorder

Kim Kardashian struggles with criticism over the way she handles Kanye West's bipolar disorder, because she's doing all she can to support him.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has opened up about her husband's battle with mental illness in a new interview with Vogue, revealing she has learned how to help the rapper manage his manic episodes, but she admits rumours suggesting she's only making his condition worse are hurtful.

"I think some of the hurtful things that I read online... 'What is she doing? She's not stopping him'... Like it's my fault if he does or says something that they don't agree with?" she shares. "That's my husband. I share every opinion that I have and let him know when I think something's wrong. Or if it comes to him being in the middle of a bipolar episode, I'll do everything to be supportive and help to calm the situation."

Though the couple has endured its share of tough times, Kim insists she and West are in a healthy place.

She adds, "It is an emotional process, for sure. Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them."

The 38 year old, who shares three children with the Stronger hitmaker and is expecting a fourth via surrogate, explains West doesn't rely on medication to cope with his issues, due to the side effects, and now he has started taking other steps to ensure he is well.

"For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is," she notes. "Travelling a lot does set it off, so he doesn't travel as much as he used to. But honestly, I never want to speak for him, because I am not in his mind."

When it comes to West's controversial political views, particularly his outspoken support for U.S. President Donald Trump, Kardashian admits they have clashed.

"I can be sitting there crying: 'OH, MY GOD! TAKE OFF THE RED HAT!' Because he really is the sweetest person with the biggest heart," she says of West wearing a cap featuring Trump's Make America Great Again slogan.

These days though, she has learned to shrug off his views.

"I stopped caring, though. Because I used to care so much," she says. "I was making it such an issue in our relationship. And in my life. It gave me so much anxiety."