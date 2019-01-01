Kenneth Branagh completed lifelong studies into Shakespeare with retirement story

Kenneth Branagh has put his passion for uncovering the truth about William Shakespeare's life to bed in his new film all about the Bard's retirement.

The actor and filmmaker has always been fascinated by England's greatest playwright and decided he'd like to study the last three years of his life with the help of another Shakespeare buff, Ben Elton.

Together, the old pals came up with the script for All Is True, which imagines the writer's life in his native Stratford-Upon-Avon after he returns home to retire from the London theatre world in 1613.

Branagh, who portrays his hero in the movie, has always soaked up information about Shakespeare's life, revealing at 16 he hitchhiked to Stratford-Upon-Avon and camped out as he checked out plays at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

"I also visited all the Shakespearean birthplace sites," he explains. "Even back then, I wanted to put together the two things: the man himself and the work that he produced. I've been interested in that ever since."

But there is very little written about the Bard's final years as he struggled with the death of his only son and returned home to a family that didn't really know him, so screenwriter Elton had to fill in a lot of gaps.

"The first thing I realised was that Shakespeare's retirement coincided with the Globe (Theatre) fire," Ben says. "I thought, 'Wouldn't that be a mortality wake-up call?'

"I had the idea that Shakespeare would take this as a cue to go home to Stratford and consider his legacy and his place in the world... Coupling that with my chats with Ken about the themes in the (Shakespeare) plays, I came up with what might have been Shakespeare's reactions to the known events. It's fiction based on truth."

Shakespeare retired to Stratford after his beloved Globe Theatre burned to the ground in June, 1613. A misfired spark from an onstage cannon was blamed for the disaster.