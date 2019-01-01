Milla Jovovich felt sorry for Hellboy star David Harbour

Model-turned-actress Milla Jovovich felt sorry for her Hellboy co-star David Harbour, because he had to wander around the set in heavy prosthetics all day.

The Resident Evil star, who plays witch The Blood Queen in the latest big screen adaptation of Mike Mignola's graphic novel, switched from playing the bad girl to becoming a movie mum in between takes as she tried to make sure her leading man was as comfortable as possible.

"Poor David, he had like 40 pounds of prosthetics on at all times," she tells Good Morning America. "Poor guy, by the end of the day, with those horns, he would just be sitting with his head in his hands and I would come up and I'd give him a massage.

"He couldn't (even) sit on a normal chair, because of everything (he was wearing)..., so I would run and grab him an apple box in between takes, because usually I didn't have shoes on for most of the movie, so I could get around really quickly."

Milla also reveals she struggled to tell Harbour and his stunt double apart: "When stunt doubles are dressed in complete costume like that, you literally can't tell them apart," she chuckles. "The funniest thing is to see, like, two Hellboys at the craft table, eating potato chips, grabbing a coffee, just like chilling in between takes."

Stranger Things star Harbour admits playing Hellboy was a tiring experience as he would have to get up at 2.30am for a three-hour makeup session, which began at 3am.

"I'd get about five hours of sleep and then I'd have to be in makeup," he explains. "I'd sit there with my earbuds in, listening to music, as these people would go to work on my face, delicately tapping the prosthetics down with their fingers.

"It was like getting a facial from an army of ants."

The process became so comfortable, David started getting a little extra sleep as the makeup experts went to town: "I'd be sitting there snoring as they did their thing."