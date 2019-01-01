Jim Jarmusch's zombie movie to open Cannes

Jim Jarmusch's star-studded zombie thriller has been picked to open next month's (May19) Cannes Film Festival in France.

The Dead Don’t Die, which features Bill Murray, Chloe Sevigny, Adam Driver, Selena Gomez, Iggy Pop, and Tilda Swinton, will kick off the annual movie spectacular on 14 May.

The film focuses on the residents of peaceful Centerville, who find themselves having to battle an army of the undead.

The movie, which Jarmusch also wrote, will be among the competition at this year's festival.

The filmmaker has been a regular at Cannes for years, screening films like Mystery Train, Down By Law, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, and Dead Man at the event.

Oscar-winning Birdman and The Revenant director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu will front this year's (19) festival jury, becoming the first Mexican to take the role.

"Cannes is a festival that has been important to me since the beginning of my career," Inarritu previously said in a statement. "I am humbled and thrilled to return this year with the immense honour of presiding over the Jury.

"Cinema runs through the veins of the planet and this festival has been its heart. We on the jury will have the privilege to witness the new and excellent work of fellow filmmakers from all over the planet. This is a true delight and a responsibility, that we will assume with passion and devotion."

Inarritu follows in the footsteps of his Babel star Cate Blanchett, who served as jury president in 2018 and awarded the Palme d'Or to Shoplifters with the help of jury members including Ava DuVernay and Kristen Stewart.

The official selection line-up for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival will be unveiled next week 18 April. It is expected to include Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Spanish moviemaker Pedro Almodovar’s Pain And Glory, and Elton John biopic Rocketman, which stars Taron Egerton as the British rock star.