Brie Larson urges women to 'break boundaries' in the film industry

Brie Larson wants to capitalise on the success of Captain Marvel and "break boundaries" for women in the film industry.

The Unicorn Store actress made the comments during an appearance at Tina Brown's Women of the World conference in New York City on Wednesday (10Apr19), and claimed that it's important for women to keep pushing forward in the fight for gender parity.

"We have to break these boundaries," she insisted. "Whatever that currency is, I'm spending it. I'm not going to save it in an account. We need the change now."

The Avengers: Endgame star went on to consider the history of women's roles in movies, and lauded her predecessors for pushing for greater recognition and more leading roles for women.

"I'm very grateful to break this glass ceiling that women can also make a billion dollars," the 29-year-old reflected. "The reason why I was able to get the payment that I got from (Captain Marvel), a lot of it had to do with the women who came before me."

While Brie encouraged her peers not to settle for second best and to push for better opportunities for women as a whole, she also urged them not to feel guilty about demanding a higher pay and empowered them to know their worth.

"It's a trap that they make women feel icky about money," the star considered. "Don't even do it for you. Do it for the women who are going to come after you... I had to learn pretty quickly to choose myself."

Captain Marvel was released in March and is currently the highest-grossing film of the year so far, although it will likely be overtaken by Avengers: Endgame, in which she reprises her role of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, when hits cinemas later this month.