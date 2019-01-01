Donald Glover and Rihanna's Guava Island to briefly stream for free

Donald Glover and Rihanna's new movie Guava Island will briefly stream for free on Amazon Video.

Back in August 2018, the stars began work on the secret project in Cuba, with Glover's Atlanta and This Is America video collaborator Hiro Murai directing, and Black Panther's Letitia Wright and Game of Thrones actor Nonso Anozie also involved.

Previously, it was announced that Guava Island would premiere at the Coachella festival in Indio, California on Thursday (11Apr19), one day before Glover's alter ego, Childish Gambino, is due to take the stage at the event.

The film will screen throughout the festival in a "specially-constructed" theatre, and on Wednesday, executives at Amazon Studios also revealed that Guava Island will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video on 13 April from 12.01am.

It will be available to stream for free for the first 18 hours in more than 200 countries, after which it will be only accessible for Amazon Prime Video subscribers. The movie will also stream on Twitch starting at 5 pm.

Details about the plot of the film remain under wraps, though a short trailer, which originally premiered at the PHAROS festival in New Zealand in November, is now available to view online.

In a short statement, Glover shared his excitement over the project - which is described as his "idea of freedom."

"I'm really humbled having the opportunity to present something this timely and timeless. Between Rihanna and the people of Cuba, this is one of my favourite projects I've ever worked on," the Solo: A Star Wars Story actor said, while Murai added: "Guava Island is the end result of four incredible weeks spent in Cuba with some of the most inspiring creative talents I've ever met. Designers, performers, musicians, and filmmakers came together from all over the world to create this crazy fever dream of a production."