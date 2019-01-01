Felicity Huffman will learn her fate following college scam guilty plea on 21 May

Felicity Huffman will learn if she'll face prison time in her college bribery case next month.

The actress has pleaded guilty to cheating the admissions system and fixing her teenage daughter's test scores in an effort to secure her a place at an elite university, and now a hearing has been set for 21 May (19).

Huffman expressed “shame” and “deep regret” for her actions in a statement released earlier this week (beg08Apr19), and now she will face U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston, Massachusetts in the hope of avoiding the maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars.

Reports suggest lawmakers in Massachusetts, who uncovered the college bribery scheme as part of the Operation Varsity Blues investigation, are pressing for all 33 parents involved to serve time behind bars.

Huffman's hearing was originally set for 4 May, but her lawyer Martin Murphy asked to reschedule as he couldn’t make that date, according to Deadline.

Full House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Massimo Giannulli, who are also among those charged with trying to bribe college officials, have not yet entered a plea.

The couple, along with Huffman, were arrested and arraigned last month (Mar19). In total, 50 people have been charged in the multi-million nationwide scam, launched by William Singer, who promised to fast-track the kids of the wealthy to top schools with fake athletic credentials or test scores.

The elite schools caught up in the scandal include Los Angeles universities USC and UCLA, Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, the University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University.

Huffman paid $15,000 (£11,400) to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter.

She also paid an undisclosed sum to an individual who helped fix her daughter’s incorrect exam answers.