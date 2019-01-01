NEWS Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus split again Newsdesk Share with :







Ben Affleck has called it quits once again with his on/off girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, according to multiple reports.



The Justice League star had reconciled with the Saturday Night Live producer in February (19), and made their reunion official by hitting the red carpet together last month (Mar19) at the New York premiere of his movie Triple Frontier.



However, it appears the couple has split for a second time after struggling to maintain the romance between Lindsay's base in New York, where she shares custody of her daughter with ex-husband Kevin Miller, and Ben's home in Los Angeles.



"She has a kid and an ex-husband and a job in New York and Ben has his family and a job in L.A., and while they love and respect each other, they just realised it wasn't going to work," a source tells People.com. "They really gave it another solid try."



And it seems they remain on good terms following the break-up: "They will always have love for each other," the insider adds.



Ben, 46, and Lindsay, 38, first began dating in the summer of 2017, in the actor's first serious romance since ending his marriage with Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children.



They were together for a year until August, 2018, shortly before Ben checked into a rehabilitation facility to address his alcohol issues.



He went on to enjoy a fling with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, even whisking her off to Montana for a weekend getaway in early October, although they ended up splitting days later as the actor/director continued to work on his sobriety.