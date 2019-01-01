NEWS Ariel Winter blames medication change for slimmer look Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Ariel Winter wants to pack on a few pounds and gain her butt back after a change in medication caused her to slim down.



The Modern Family star has become known for her curvy figure, but fans have noticed the 21 year old sporting a more slender appearance in recent months, and one Instagram follower decided to ask her directly why she was starting to look "so thin".



Ariel soon addressed the question in detail, claiming it wasn't her intention to lose so much weight.



"For years I had been on antidepressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn't lose no matter what I did," she explained.



"It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on."



Ariel revealed she was hesitant about the process of switching medications until last year (18), when she took the plunge - although she insists the decision had "nothing to do with weight".



"The change in medication instantly made me drop all of the weight I couldn't lose before by just giving me back a metabolism," she shared. "That was very unexpected."



The former child star admits there have been positive and negative aspects of the new prescription pills, and losing some of her curves is one of the less desirable affects.



"I feel better mentally with the change, and it's nice to work out and have your body actually respond, but I want to gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier," Ariel wrote, adding, "Also want my butt back..."

