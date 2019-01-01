Jonathan Pryce spent years begging for Don Quixote role

Former Bond villain Jonathan Pryce spent years begging filmmaker Terry Gilliam to cast him as Don Quixote.

The Tomorrow Never Dies star insisted he was the perfect person to play Miguel de Cervantes' literary figure in The Man Who Killed Don Quixote after Gilliam's original film, starring Jean Rochefort and Johnny Depp, fell apart - but the filmmaker insisted he was too young.

Over the last 20 years, Gilliam cast the late John Hurt and his old Monty Python pal Michael Palin as Quixote in his labour of love production, but Pryce refused to go away.

"I avoided working with him for many years because he kept pestering me wanting to play the part of Quixote, but he was too young - something that I didn't want at the time," the director tells WENN. "It was only after the penultimate collapse, when Michael Palin, had enough of this Portuguese producer and his ways of working and he p**sed off; and there's Jonathan still banging at the door.

"It was perfect when I realised the film is just making itself and I'm getting in the way of it."

Gilliam had previously worked with Pryce on Brazil and The Brothers Grimm, but his leading man, Adam Driver, was someone completely new to the director: "I'd never seen Girls and I knew very little about him... Amy, my daughter, said I should meet him. I immediately liked him and he was nothing like what I'd been thinking about and that's what got me excited. There's nothing actor-y about him. He doesn't look like a leading man in any ordinary sense and the fact that he had joined the Marines after 9/11, I thought was incredibly naive and strangely innocent and almost knightly. I just think he's extraordinary and he's wonderful in this film."

The film will finally be released in the U.S. later this month (Apr19).