Ashley Judd's abortion prevented her from having to co-parent with rapist

Ashley Judd is grateful she was able to have a "safe and legal abortion" when she fell pregnant with a rapist's baby, because otherwise she would have had to co-parent with her attacker due to local laws.

Speaking at the 2019 Women in the World Summit in New York City on Thursday afternoon (11Apr19 ), the actress opened up about her decision to terminate her pregnancy.

"As everyone knows, and I’m very open about it, I’m a three-time rape survivor," she said. "And one of the times I was raped, there was conception. And I’m very thankful I was able to access safe and legal abortion, because the rapist, who is a Kentuckian, as am I... has paternity rights in Kentucky and Tennessee. I would’ve had to co-parent with my rapist."

"So, having safe access to abortion was personally important to me... We’re not supposed to regulate what we choose to do with our insides."

Her statement comes amid ongoing calls for changes to America's abortion laws.

Meanwhile, also appearing at the Women in the World Summit on Thursday was newlywed Priyanka Chopra, who gushed about her husband Nick Jonas - explaining he put an early date on hold when she had to dash off to a business meeting.

"He said, 'I know you wouldn’t have gotten to where you are without hard work, so go to the meeting and come back'," she recalled, adding, "No one had ever done that before."

The actress continued, "When I started actually dating Nick, he surprised me so much... I called him 'old man Jonas'.

"He’s such an old soul. Extremely smart. And so good for me because he grounds me so much. I'm a wild child. I do what I want whenever I want and he always supports me."

Chopra, who is 10 years older than her husband, wed the pop star in India in December (18).