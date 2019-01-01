Mark Wahlberg and Connie Britton to star in Good Joe Bell

Mark Wahlberg and Connie Britton have signed on to headline biographical film Good Joe Bell.

The Hollywood stars are to take lead roles in the Oregon-set movie, which will be based on a true story, according to editors at Variety.

Wahlberg is set to take on the part of father Joe Bell, who sets out to walk across America with his son, Jadin Bell, to be played by Reid Miller. It has not yet been confirmed which character Britton will take on.

Reinaldo Marcus Green, who helmed 2018 crime-drama Monsters and Men, is to direct, while Oscar-winning Brokeback Mountain screenplay writers Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry are to pen the script.

No other casting details have been announced, though production is set to begin in Utah as early as next week (begs15Apr19). Wahlberg will serve as a producer, alongside Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Cary Fukunaga, Ryan Ahrens, Eva Maria Daniels, Riva Marker and Jake Gyllenhaal. Ossana and McMurtry will be among the executive producers on the project.

Wahlberg, 47, was most recently seen onscreen in action movie Mile 22 and comedy-drama Instant Family, and is currently in the post-production phases of his frequent collaborator Peter Berg's Wonderland, in which he plays an ex-felon named Spenser who returns to Boston's criminal underworld to unravel a twisted murder conspiracy.

Meanwhile, former Nashville star Britton has garnered praise for her TV roles, including her performance as Vivien Harmon on American Horror Story and as Debra Newell on Dirty John. The 52-year-old is also portraying Beth Ailes in Jay Roach's forthcoming biographical drama about former Fox News boss Roger Ailes, also featuring Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie.

And up-and-coming young actor Miller has had roles in TV shows such as A Girl Named Jo and Play by Play.

A potential release date for Good Joe Bell has not yet been set.