Sophia Bush mourns death of beloved dog in touching post

Sophia Bush has revealed her beloved rescue dog Penny passed away last week (end07Apr19) in a touching post on Instagram.

The 36-year-old actress shared a gorgeous picture of the canine on her social media page and told fans that while Penny died last week, she has needed time to process the sad news.

“It’s been a week. Still not quite sure what to say, but I needed a break from the internet," she began. "Needed to be quiet and hold my heart in the tender comfort of best friends and community. We lost our sweet Penny girl last Thursday. We knew it was coming, but we didn’t know how quickly the day would be upon us. For the last seven days, we’ve cried, laughed, and missed her with an ache that is hard to describe. We’ve traded photos, and been so supported by our loved ones."

The former Chicago P.D. star continued to recall her favourite memories of Penny, who she adopted from a pet shelter.

"I loved Penny from the moment I met her. She was a special, wild, rambunctious little thing. Tiny. Sweet. With giant ears, always at attention... Penny was our mascot. Our welcome wagon. And our guard dog," she wrote.

And seeing her other dog Griffin struggling to cope without Penny has been tough for the screen star.

"Even into their adulthood, Penny cleaned his ears every evening around sundown. They were inseparable. Always touching. Always sleeping in a tangled pretzel. Seeing him look for her in the house makes my heart catch in my throat," she continued. "He misses her too. We all do. Sure, Penny was mine, but she was truly ours. She was family.”

Sophia concluded her post by urging her fans to expand their families by adopting a dog.