Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field quit The X Factor after one series

Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field have quit The X Factor after serving as judges on the U.K. TV talent show for just one series.

The former Take That singer and his spouse joined the judging panel for the 2018 series of the programme, alongside Simon Cowell and ex One Direction heartthrob Louis Tomlinson.

However, in a statement to fans on Instagram on Friday (12Apr19), Robbie explained that his musical commitments, including his upcoming second Las Vegas residency in June and July, means they've had to pull out of the series.

"Sadly as it’s impossible to do everything, we’re gutted to tell you we won’t be able to return to The X Factor this year," he wrote. "We will, however, be working on projects with Simon going forward - and as huge fans of the show, we will still be tuning into The X Factor, voting and winding Simon up!"

In addition to his busy career, Robbie has had a hectic few months in his personal life - after he and Ayda welcomed daughter Coco via surrogate in September.

It remains to be seen whether or not Louis will return to the judging panel. Despite winning the programme last year with his act Dalton Harris, Louis has had a difficult time of late - following the death of his 18-year-old sister Felicite last month. Her tragic passing came over two years after his mother Johannah Deakin died following a lengthy battle with cancer.

During an interview on U.K. TV show Lorraine, which aired on Thursday but was filmed before Felicite's death, Louis said that he has yet to hear from X Factor boss Cowell about potentially returning to the panel.

"Well he hasn’t called me yet!" he laughed. "I had an amazing experience on the show last year but if it’s going to get in the way of my mission for this year, which is releasing the album, it’s probably going to be less likely.

"I have a really good relationship with Simon and I feel I make him a little bit younger, or I try, because he does throw around the dad jokes a little bit too often."