Katy Perry has worked hard to find her own 'voice'

Katy Perry has worked hard on discovering her own true "voice" and sense of "strength".

The Firework singer was among the trailblazing women celebrated at the 2019 DVF Awards held at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on Thursday night (11Apr19), with event founder Diane von Furstenberg bestowing her with The Inspiration DVF Award.

Regarding the prize, Katy shared that she was thrilled to receive the prize, but confessed that it had taken her a long time to determine exactly how to express herself.

"There are so many women here who have found their voice and for me, that's really important. That's been my journey, to find my voice," she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. "How ironic is it that I'm a singer and I already have one part of my voice. But in some ways, it's taken me a long time to find strength in my day to day life. Standing up for myself and feeling like I'm enough, feeling safe, all those things I've had to work on. So, I like to be in the company of women who have found their voice."

Katy was feted with The Inspiration DVF Award in honour of her music career and support of many causes, including in her role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and champion of the LGBTQ community. Yet, when it comes to those who inspired her, the star insisted that 72-year-old Diane is at the top of her list.

"I always admired her from afar but being able to really know her has really cemented (my) admiration and the respect I have for her," the 34-year-old shared of the legendary fashion designer. "She's persevered and been resilient and she's really what I wanna grow up to be."

Diane and her media mogul husband Barry Diller founded the event in 2010 in association with their The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation in order to recognise and support "extraordinary women who are dedicated to transforming the lives of other women".

Others to be feted at the event included at the attorney and academic Anita F. Hill, who received The Lifetime Leadership DVF Award, Iraqi human rights activist Nadia Murad and The Alchemist Lab founder Hadeel Mustafa Anabtawi, who each won The International DVF Award, and activist Susan Burton, who took home The People's Voice DVF Award. Each honouree is granted $50,000 (£38,000) for their non-profit organisation in order to further their work.