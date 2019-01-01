Julia Stiles offered to make coffee on set to bag a role in Jennifer Lopez movie Hustlers

Julia Stiles was so desperate to join the cast of Hustlers she joked to the director she would even sign up to make coffee for the crew.

The Save the Last Dance actress spoke with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the 10th Annual DVF Awards in New York City on Thursday (11Apr19), and revealed she was "dying" to be a part of the movie, which stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B as a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

"Sign me up!" Stiles, who plays journalist Jessica Pressler in the movie shared, as she discussed being approached to join the cast. "Yes, I was dying to be a part of this movie. I told Lorene Scafaria, the director, when we met, 'I will do anything. I will do craft service, I will make coffee for the crew, I don't care. I just want to be a part of it, because it's such an interesting story.'"

Hustlers is inspired by a viral New York Magazine article about the former strip club employees, which Stiles had read and become obsessed with before it began to be developed for the big screen.

"I play Jessica Pressler, who is the journalist who covered the story, and so I interview all of the dancers," she said, adding that her character, who is living "a straight and narrow life" starts out being somewhat judgemental about the exotic dancers. "She then comes around to really sympathising and understanding the position that they were in that made them resort to this, and also kind of appreciating - it's a dangerous thing to say - that these women were entrepreneurs."

The 38-year-old actress has already logged a few days of filming with Wu and Lopez , and she was full of praise for the Jenny from the Block singer.

"(J.Lo) is phenomenal in this movie," she gushed. "If you've seen at all on Instagram, her body looks amazing. There's the pole dancing, the hair, the nails, the make-up, but working opposite of her in a scene, it took everything in me to keep my jaw closed, because she's not J.Lo. It's a different person and it's so not a performance.”

"I couldn't tell where it began and where it ended," she added. "It's really going to be exciting to see her in this movie."

Hustlers is expected to hit theatres in 2020.