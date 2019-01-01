Kit Harington cried in front of Game of Thrones fan over Jon Snow question

Kit Harington was so emotional after completing Game of Thrones that he cried in front of a girl when she asked if he was Jon Snow.

Ever since he began playing the heroic character in 2011, the British star has been approached by members of the public asking if he is actually the actor who portrays Jon Snow, something which he could answer easily. However, when he was asked the simple question just after the completion of eighth and final season of the fantasy drama, he found it difficult to keep his emotions in check.

"I was determined to be cool about the end and decided that when people came up to me and said, 'Are you Jon Snow?' that I would say very calmly, 'I used to be,'" he recalled on The Graham Norton Show. "When I left the set for the final time I was very emotional, and when a girl came up to me and asked the inevitable question, I broke down and cried, 'I used to be!' She backed off pretty quickly!"

As well as being emotional, Kit was also exhausted due to a lot of night shoots, including one episode which required 55 consecutive nights to complete, leaving everyone "on the edge of killing each other."

Fans have been bursting with excitement over the final season, which begins on Sunday (14Apr19), but the 32-year-old admitted on the show he's worried about letting them down.

"I've woken up in the middle of the night recently thinking, 'What if, after eight seasons, we've mucked it up!" he said.

However, Kit is relieved that he doesn't have to keep the plot secret for much longer and will be able to finally talk to people about it. The pressure got "too much" for him recently so he told his friend James how the show ends but James doesn't watch the show so "couldn't have looked less interested if he tried!"

Kit's interview comes shortly after he told InStyle "the most important job I'll ever have is about to finish," before correcting himself and adding, "Well, not the most. Hopefully, I'll be a father."

Kit married his former Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie last year (18).