Johnny Depp's lawyer blasts Amber Heard over violence allegations

Johnny Depp's lawyers are planning to go public with proof their client's ex-wife assaulted him after she filed new abuse allegations against the actor.

Amber Heard has detailed a series of violent encounters with her former husband in a declaration submitted as a response to Depp's $50 million (£38.2 million) defamation lawsuit, filed earlier this year (19).

In the new court papers, the actress accuses him of trying to strangle her and kicking her during drug and alcohol-fuelled violent rages, but his lawyers insist she is lying - and they have the evidence to prove it.

Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, tells The Blast, "There are 87 surveillance videos, 19 eyewitness statements (and growing) and other evidence that show beyond any doubt Amber Heard also perjured herself when she sought and received a temporary restraining order from a California court for a battering hoax she claimed she suffered on May 21, 2016. We will also seek consequences for this perjurious claim."

Waldman has also taken aim at Heard following her claim she only once lashed out at her ex - to stop him from allegedly attacking her sister.

"Amber Heard’s problem is not only violence but perjury... She filed that she only ever hit Johnny Depp once, to protect her sister Whitney, and cites her own deposition," the lawyer explains.

"The reality is that in her own deposition, Amber Heard grudgingly admits to multiple violent attacks she committed on Mr. Depp, including throwing a can of paint thinner into his head in front of witnesses, punching him in the face when they were alone, and kicking a door into his head when he was kneeling down."