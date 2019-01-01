Latest Star Wars epic has a title as teaser is unveiled at convention

Star Wars - Episode IX has a new title, The Rise of Skywalker.

The big reveal was made during a Star Wars celebration event in Chicago, Illinois on Friday (12Apr19), ahead of a two-minute teaser trailer, which was also posted on Twitter.

"Every generation has a legend," director J.J. Abrams tagged the footage and revealed the movie takes place some time after previous Star Wars instalment The Last Jedi.

Fans in Chicago cheered as the teaser ended with Star Wars villain Emperor Palpatine's distinctive cackle, suggesting Ian McDiarmid's character didn't actually die at the end of Return of the Jedi 36 years ago.

The British actor then strolled out onstage to a standing ovation and greeted host Stephen Colbert.

The trailer also featured footage of the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa, while Mark Hamill's voice is heard, stating, "We'll always be with you. No one's ever really gone."

Hamill's character Luke Skywalker appeared to die in the last Star Wars film.

The new footage also featured Star Wars regulars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, and Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian. The last time he appeared in a Star Wars film was over three decades ago.

The young Calrissian was portrayed by Donald Glover in last year's (18) Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Williams also hit the stage for the big announcement, as did Anthony Daniels, Ridley, Boyega, Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and newcomer Naomi Ackie, who will reportedly play Calrissian's daughter in the new film.

It was a very special day for Ridley, who celebrated her 27th birthday with the Star Wars fans and her castmates.

Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker will hit cinemas in December (19).