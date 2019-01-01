Prince William caught Emma Thompson's nipple during painful medal ceremony

Emma Thompson's 2018 royal honour was a painful experience as Prince William accidentally pinned her nipple - twice.

The 59-year-old actress, who was honoured with a damehood in Queen Elizabeth II's 2018 Birthday Honours list, admits she had a rather awkward moment with the royal during her medal ceremony at Buckingham Palace in November.

During a taped appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired on Friday (12Apr19), Thompson explained that the two 'big badges' Prince William had to pin to her shirt, accidentally caught her 'nipple'.

Recalling the painful moment, Thompson said, 'You get a big old badge - you get two badges. He had to pin it on and it's a little bit of a nipple moment and you go, 'Gosh, I wasn't expecting that', then he pins another one underneath.

"And I'm pretty low slung these days, so both times it hurt! I made a very loud and inappropriate noise in Buckingham Palace."

Meanwhile, the Love Actually star turns 60 next week (15Apr19) and she's planning a supper date with two old friends: "I'm going out with two people... The person I'm going out with I've known since I was 16 and we did our first comedy sketch together, all those years ago," Thompson told DeGeneres, who turned 60 last year (18).

"I'll tell you what I think is interesting about being 60, and I don't know whether you have had the same thing, all the roles from gender roles, to being a mum, start to sort of fray at the edges, because parents die and kids move on, and you start to think, 'I wonder if I was all of those things or if I was playing along?' And, 'Who am I really?'"