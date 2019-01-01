Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn spearheads new PETA dog campaign

Jerome Flynn has urged Game of Thrones fans to stop buying huskies as part of a heartfelt People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals appeal.

Animal rights activists have linked the rise in the number of dogs bought and then abandoned to the popularity of the fantasy show's direwolves, which huskies resemble, and the 56-year-old actor, who plays Bronn in the series, is keen to end the "trend".

In a new video for PETA, Flynn says, "If you're a fan of the show, you're likely to be a fan of the direwolves. Sadly, their popularity has sparked an alarming trend. More and more huskies are being bred and bought because of their resemblance to direwolves. I'm here to urge you not to give into this temptation."

“While people may have good intentions, acquiring dogs on a whim has dire consequences,” he added. "Animal shelters around the world are reporting a surge in the number of abandoned huskies because the casual acquirer, drawn to the dog's appearance, failed to take into consideration the amount of time, patience, and money required to care for these animals properly."

According to a spokesperson for PETA, officials at animal rescue centres in the U.K. alone have experienced a 420 per cent increase in the number of homeless huskies, and in the U.S, the numbers have more than tripled since 2013.

Flynn is urging potential dog owners to rescue a husky from a shelter, rather than buying from a breeder.

'If you have carefully considered bringing a four-legged companion into your family, you can save a life by adopting a dog, or preferably two, so they can keep each other company, from your local animal shelter," he said.