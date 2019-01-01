Colin Farrell hopeful for future Tim Burton projects

Colin Farrell would do anything to work with Tim Burton again.

The Irish actor has teamed with Tim for the first time on new Disney reboot, Dumbo.

His co-stars include Eva Green, Danny DeVito, and Michael Keaton, all of who have worked with the Oscar-nominated filmmaker a number of times.

When asked if Dumbo might possibly mark the start of a new collaborative partnership, the 42-year-old told Cover Media: "Oh I have no idea. That would be very optimistic of me to think yes... I could be one and done. Who knows?

"I loved working with him, yeah, yeah, yeah. I would do anything with him... I should be careful about what I say! I would love to work with him again, he was a joy. He's so... every cell in his body just vibrates with creative energy, and he's so playful. Not only is he a visual genius and master of the imagination, but he's also got tonnes of heart! Yeah, he was a joy."

Dumbo is now showing in cinemas around the world, with Tim putting his own spin on Disney's 1941 original.

His story focuses more on the big-eared elephant's relationships with humans, with Colin explaining the takeaway message.

"Just at its centre (Dumbo) is the time honoured idea that sometimes we kind of miss the mark in relation to inclusion and celebrating difference - not just accepting it but really celebrating it. And unfortunately, us human beings forget things like that are important," he sighed.